1 dead in small plane crash over central Florida, other fatalities expected, officials say

Authorities started search and rescue efforts to find those aboard the planes.

One person has died and other fatalities are expected after two planes crashed over central Florida on Tuesday, law enforcement officials said.

Authorities have begun search and rescue efforts to find the passengers aboard the planes that collided above Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, Florida.

"We do believe that there are possibly others deceased," Polk County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Steve Lester said at a press conference. "We just don't know yet and can't confirm any of that."

Police responded to a 911 call at 2:04 p.m., local time, about the crash.

One plane is currently floating below the surface of the water while the other sits 21 feet on the lake bed, according to police.

Two planes collided and crashed into Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, Fla., March 7, 2023. WFTS

Lester confirmed the collision occurred above the lake, but could not offer any additional details about the planes or passengers involved.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are en route to Lake Hartridge to investigate the collision.