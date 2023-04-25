1-year-old girl shot, hospitalized in stable condition

Police haven't released any details about the suspect.

A 1-year-old girl has been shot in Oakland, California, and hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

The shooting unfolded just after 6 p.m. Monday, Oakland police said.

PHOTO: A 15-month-old girl was shot while in a car in California on April 24, 2023.
A 15-month-old girl was shot while in a car in California on April 24, 2023.
The 15-month-old was in a car when she was shot, and surveillance video showed her family running from the car to a fire station, banging on the doors for help, according to San Francisco ABC station KGO.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3426.

