1-year-old girl shot, hospitalized in stable condition

A 1-year-old girl has been shot in Oakland, California, and hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

The shooting unfolded just after 6 p.m. Monday, Oakland police said.

A 15-month-old girl was shot while in a car in California on April 24, 2023. KGO

The 15-month-old was in a car when she was shot, and surveillance video showed her family running from the car to a fire station, banging on the doors for help, according to San Francisco ABC station KGO.

Police haven't released any details about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3426.