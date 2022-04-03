10 shot, 1 fatally, at concert in Dallas: Police

At least three juveniles were among those injured in the shooting, police said.

At least 10 people were shot, one fatally, when gunfire erupted at a concert in Dallas late Saturday night, police said.

Three of the victims are juveniles, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The episode occurred several hours before another mass shooting broke out in downtown Sacramento, California, in which six people were killed and at least 10 others were injured.

Dallas police said investigators are working to identify the suspect or suspects in the concert shooting, but no one had been taken into custody.

The shooting broke out about 11:36 p.m. at a venue in south Dallas.

"Upon arrival, officers learned that multiple victims were shot while attending a concert," police said in a statement.

The shooting occurred at a concert that was supposed to be headlined by Big Boogie, a rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. A notice posted on the entertainer's Instagram page said the shooting occurred before Big Boogie arrived at the venue, according to ABC affiliate station WFAA in Dallas.

A flyer for the outdoor show said the gates were to open at noon on Saturday and that horses and ATVs were welcomed. Children aged 10 and under were to be admitted for free, the flier read.

Dallas police officers were expected to be at the concert for security and the event's promoters noted that they were "not responsible for accidents or theft."

A witness told WFAA that the event was "jam-packed" with people and that concert-goers started to run in all directions seeking cover and preventing police and emergency vehicle from quickly entering the scene to treat victims.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that a motive remains unclear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.