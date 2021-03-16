101-year-old Sister Jean vaccinated, cleared to attend Loyola's NCAA tournament game

The Loyola Ramblers' lucky charm is on her way to March Madness.

The Loyola University Chicago Ramblers' lucky charm is on her way to March Madness.

The school confirmed Tuesday that Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is vaccinated and cleared to attend the Ramblers' first game in the NCAA tournament against Georgia Tech on Friday in Indianapolis.

Three years ago, Schmidt made headlines for being the secret weapon of the basketball team during their successful March Madness run.

“I say a prayer. But sometimes there’s a little more than talking to God in the prayer. But I do begin with good and gracious God,” Schmidt told “World News Tonight” in 2018. “I pray for the other team, perhaps not as hard.”

Due to the pandemic, Schmidt has been in isolation and not been able to see her players in person.

On Tuesday, she told “World News Tonight” that she’s back in action as the team’s chaplain and chief cheerleader.

“I have had my vaccine injections, and I’m doing well,” she said. “I can hardly wait to go to Indy for March Madness to watch the 68 teams play basketball.”

She also encouraged others to get the vaccine so that they can get back to cheering courtside, too.

“I encourage you, if you are able, to please get your vaccinations,” she said. “It’s been a difficult year for all of us, but like spring, a new one is coming.”