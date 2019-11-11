An 11-year-old boy was shot dead in his Philadelphia home on Monday, becoming the latest in a string of children to be shot in the city.

The 11-year-old, whose name was not released, was shot once in the chest at about 11:58 a.m., according to Philadelphia police.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 12:25 p.m., police said.

Police are consoling a distraught woman who arrived on scene. 11 yr old was pronounced dead. Shot one time to the chest. Reports indicate he was home with his brother who is talking to police. They are not sure of circumstances around the shooting @6abc pic.twitter.com/1fg5KPNiKA — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) November 11, 2019

"The person of interest right now is the 19-year-old brother," Interim Philadelphia Police Chief Christine Coulter told reporters.

The 11-year-old and 19-year-old appeared to be the only people home at the time of the "tragic incident," Coulter said.

WPVI

A weapon has been recovered, police said. Additional information has not been released.

The 11-year-old's death comes days after a 10-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head while walking home from school in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Weeks earlier a 2-year-old girl was in the shot dead in her North Philadelphia home. The day before an 11-month-old boy was shot and critically injured while in the back of a car in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.