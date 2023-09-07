11-year-old dead, woman injured after shots fired into car in Albuquerque

The woman who was shot is in critical condition.

Albuquerque police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was fatally shot and a woman was critically injured in a car near a minor league baseball stadium late Wednesday.

Police said someone fired "several shots" at a truck that the boy and woman were in as it was moving. The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was taken to an area hospital, police said.

Homicide detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting with a teenage victim who was killed when shots were fired into a car. An adult victim was also taken to the hospital. KOAT

Albuquerque officers were near Isotopes Park, where the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A team were playing a game, when they heard what they thought were shots being fired, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said at a press conference.

Two officers arrived at the scene to find a child struck by gunfire, who was dead, and the woman, who was also struck by gunshots, Medina said.

She is in critical condition, according to Medina.

"We have other family members on scene at this point in time, dealing with a very difficult situation. It's very heartbreaking," Medina said.

Homicide detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting with a teenage victim who was killed when shots were fired into a car. An adult victim was also taken to the hospital. KOAT

Homicide detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting with a teenage victim who was killed when shots were fired into a car. An adult victim was also taken to the hospital. KOAT

"These people were very brazen in their actions, in what they did," Medina added.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Members of the public with any information on the incident are asked to report it to police.