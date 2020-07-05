2 dead, 8 injured in nightclub shooting The incident took place in Greenville, South Carolina, just before 2 a.m.

Two people are dead and eight people have been injured after a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub early Sunday morning.

The incident took place at Lavish Lounge in Greenville, South Carolina, just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning when a Greenville County sheriff’s deputy noticed a “disturbance” at the establishment and called for backup due to “active gunfire from inside the building, according to Greenville County Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Jimmy Bolt.

There has been no confirmation yet on the identities of the victims and authorities did not elaborate on the conditions of the eight people injured in the shooting other than to say that they are all in “various conditions” at the present time.

Authorities reportedly took the victims from inside the establishment to the hospital while others were taken by private vehicles.

A post on Lavish Lounge's Facebook page advertised a July 4 performance by trap rapper Foogiano.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, no one is currently in custody and police are actively investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.