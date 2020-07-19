13 shot in Illinois after fight breaks out in crowd of almost 200, police say None of the injuries are considered to be life threatening, police said.

Thirteen people were shot during a large gathering in Peoria, Illinois, early Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at 4:41 a.m. after a large fight broke out among a crowd of nearly 200 people, the Peoria Police Department said in a press release.

There were two victims located at the scene -- an adult male who was shot in the neck and a female who was shot in the back -- both were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Another 11 people with gunshot wounds arrived separately at local hospitals, police said. All the victims were adults -- six men and seven women.

None of the injuries were considered life threatening.

Police are investigating the incident -- authorities did not release any details on suspects in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.