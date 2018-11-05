An Amber Alert has been issued after a 13-year-old North Carolina girl was kidnapped in front of her home before school, local police said.

Eighth-grader Hania Noleia Aguilar was kidnapped just before 7 a.m. Monday at the Rosewood Mobile Home park in Lumberton, said Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeil.

Hania was waiting to go to school when a witness saw a man dressed in all black with a yellow bandanna approach the teen and force her into a car, police said.

The suspect then stole the car and drove away with her, police said.

missingkids.org

The stolen car -- which belonged to a relative of Hania -- is described as a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate number NWS984.

Investigators are desperate to bring her home, and are interviewing witnesses, family and friends, as well as canvasing the neighborhood, McNeil said.

Anyone who sees Hania or the car is urged to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.