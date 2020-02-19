13-year-olds started blaze that killed 1 firefighter, left another unaccounted for The boys have been booked on charges including arson and manslaughter.

13-year-olds started fire that killed at least 1 firefighter Porterville Fire Department

Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested for allegedly starting a fire that left one firefighter dead and another unaccounted for, authorities said Wednesday.

The fire erupted Tuesday at the city library in Porterville, California, about 80 miles southeast of Fresno. The powerful blaze caused the ceiling to collapsed into the building, officials said.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at the Porterville City Library, Feb. 19, 2020, in Porterville, Calif. KSFN

Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere choked back tears as he announced that the firefighter killed was identified as 35-year-old Porterville Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa.

On Feb. 19, 2020, the Porterville Fire Department in Porterville, Calif., released a statement saying that Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa, 35, was killed in a fire at the City of Porterville Library. Porterville Fire Department

Firefighter Patrick Jones remains unaccounted for, LaPere said at the Wednesday news conference.

On Feb. 19, 2020, the Porterville Fire Department in Porterville, Calif., released a statement saying that Firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, was unaccounted for after a fire at the City of Porterville Library. Porterville Fire Department

Jones, 25, joined the Porterville City Fire Department in 2017. Capt. Figueroa had been with the department since 2007.

The two 13-year-old boys deemed responsible for the deadly blaze have been booked into the juvenile justice facility on charges of arson, conspiracy and manslaughter, Porterville Police Chief Eric Kroutil said.