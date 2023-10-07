$1.4 billion Powerball jackpot prize up for grabs

There have been 33 consecutive drawings with no jackpot winner.

The Powerball jackpot prize has grown to $1.4 billion, a cash value of $614 million, for Saturday night's drawing.

This is the game's third largest prize ever, according to Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the July 19, 2023 drawing. There have been 33 consecutive drawings with no jackpot wins. This is the first time back-to-back Powerball jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.

"This has become another top-charting jackpot in the Powerball game, and we’ve had several factors align at the right time to be able to support back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots in a matter of months," said Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director.

"While dreaming about winning a billion-dollar Powerball jackpot is exciting, please remember to play responsibly and sign your ticket. We look forward to drawing the winning numbers tomorrow night!" Svitko said.

Powerball lottery tickets are displayed at the New Hampshire General Store along Route 93 South, on Oct. 6, 2023, in Hooksett, N.H. Charles Krupa/AP

The prize outranks the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on July 19.

The Powerball jackpot last rolled Wednesday night, after no ticket matched the six white balls 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and red Powerball 1.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The drawing will be held just before 11 p.m. ET in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.