Oscar-nominated actress Felicity Huffman is among 13 parents who have agreed to plead guilty in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scam that rocked elite schools this spring.

Huffman, 56, and the other defendants will pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, federal prosecutors said Monday.

The 13 parents were joined by one former athletic coach, Michael Center, who allegedly accepted $60,000 in cash and $40,000 for the University of Texas tennis program to help facilitate an admission.

Shortly after the announcement, Huffman released a statement saying she is "ashamed of the pain" she caused her family.

(Paul Marotta/Getty Images) Felicity Huffman exits the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse after appearing in Federal Court to answer charges stemming from college admissions scandal, April 3, 2019,in Boston.

"I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office," Huffman said in her statement. "I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those action."

The actress -- famous for her Academy Award-nominated role in "Transamerica" and lead role in the television show "Desperate Housewives" -- allegedly gave $15,000 to William "Rick" Singer, who prosecutors identified as the ringleader of the nationwide scam, "to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of their oldest daughter," court documents allege.

Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, later made arrangements to "pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so," court documents allege. Macy was not charged in the scam.

"My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her," she said in her Monday statement. "This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty."

Plea hearings for the defendants have yet to be scheduled.

(CJ Gunther/EPA via Shutterstock) John Vandemoer of Stanford, Calif. former sailing coach at Stanford University outside of the John Joseph Moakley Federal Court House in Boston, March 12, 2019.

This news comes after developments that Stanford University had expelled one student caught up in the alleged nationwide college admission scandal dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" by federal prosecutors after the school launched its own probe and found she used phony sailing credentials to bolster her entrance application, officials said.

The ousted Stanford student, who was not identified, is one of three student applicants to the private Northern California school who have been investigated in the aftermath of the scam that has cast a shadow over its admissions process. The school's sailing coach, John Vandemoer, was fired last month after pleading guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy stemming from the nationwide scandal.

(Brian Snyder/Brian Snyder/Reuters) Actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli leave federal court in Boston, April 3, 2019.

The university said the expelled student is the only one under investigation who was admitted to the Palo Alto school.

"We determined that some of the material in the student’s application is false and, in accordance with our policies, have rescinded admission," Stanford officials said in a statement. "Any credits earned have also been vacated. The student is no longer on Stanford’s campus."

