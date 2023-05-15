14-year-old shot and killed on Philadelphia subway platform

According to WPVI, the suspect and the teenager had a physical altercation.

A teenager was fatally shot on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia on Saturday, according to police. The Philadelphia Police Department said the shooting took place on the 5200 block of Market Street after 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest, the arm and was transported by medics to Presbyterian Hospital where he later died, police said.

According to police, no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered at the scene.

Sources told ABC News Philadelphia station WPVI that an adult man was identified as the suspect and is currently on the run.

According to WPVI sources, the suspect and the teenager had a physical altercation which started when the 14-year-old allegedly hit the suspect.

Fatal shooting in Philadelphia on May 14, 2023. Kyle Mazza/Associated Press

The suspect then allegedly took out a gun and fired twice, hitting the victim, and then fled the scene, according to WPVI.

“SEPTA Police are working closely with Philadelphia Police to find the suspect in this case. This is a horrific tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family that has experienced an unimaginable loss," SEPTA said in a statement to ABC News.

Adding, “SEPTA serves over 600,000 riders a day, and the vast majority get to-and-from their destinations without incident. However, even one violent crime is too many, and we are continuing to adjust police patrols and add officers to our ranks so we can address hot spots while providing police coverage across the system.”