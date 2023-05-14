7 injured in shooting at Yuma, Arizona, gathering, police say

Seven people were transported to a hospital after the shooting, police said.

Seven people were transported to a hospital after a shooting in Yuma, Arizona, late Saturday, police said.

Police responded to a call, which came in just before 11 p.m. local time, about an aggravated assault on South J Edward Drive, said Lt. Craig Johnson, of the Yuma Police Department.

They arrived at a gathering and found several people injured, he said.

Police didn't have a suspect in custody, but there was no credible ongoing threat to the community, Johnson said.

