15 people shot outside Chicago funeral: Police The victims ages range from 21 to 65.

At least 15 people were shot outside a Chicago funeral home on Tuesday evening, according to the Chicago Police Department.

An unknown number of people inside a vehicle shot at multiple people on the street who were attending a funeral on West 79th Street around 6:30 p.m. police said. The individuals on the street then exchanged gunfire with the people in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said the suspects' car crashed and they fled the scene. There were 60 shell casings found at the scene, Eric Carter, Chicago Police first deputy superintendent, said at a press conference Tuesday night.

Police in Chicago respond to a shooting outside a funeral home, July 21, 2020. WLS

"As the people were coming out of the funeral home, the shots rang out like they were literally raining on them," witness Jenneth Hughes told ABC Chicago station WLS.

Police said 15 people, 10 women and five men, whose ages range from 21 to 65, were taken to five different hospitals with gunshot wounds. Three women and three men were listed in serious condition while the remaining victims were listed in good condition, according to police.

Carter said the motive of the shooting is unknown at this time. One person was being questioned and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was scheduled to give a news conference Wednesday morning with updates. She condemned the shooting on Twitter and urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call the police tip line.

