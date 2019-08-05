Texas authorities are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting a 15-year-old in the face, killing him.

Police were called to the scene of a shooting in progress Monday morning just before 7 a.m. and found a teen with a gunshot wound to his head inside a home on the 7500 block of Gander Park in Converse, located on the outskirts of San Antonio, according to a press release from the Converse Police Department.

The male suspect responsible for pulling the trigger fled the scene after the shooting and is at large, police said.

He was described as a friend of the victim's older brother, Converse Police Lt. Jeff Shook told ABC News via email.

The teen was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition, ABC San Antonio affiliate KSAT reported. He died hours later, police said.

The suspect's identity was not released, and additional information was not immediately available.