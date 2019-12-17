16-year-old girl kidnapped in the Bronx while walking with her mother Grainy video surveillance shows the apparent kidnapping.

A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped Monday night while she was walking with her mother in the Bronx, and police are now searching for four men believed to be involved.

Karol Sanchez was walking along Eagle Avenue near East 156th Street at around 11:20 p.m. when two men stepped out of a vehicle, grabbed her and dragged her inside the car, according to the New York City Police Department.

Grainy surveillance video shows the apparent kidnapping and Sanchez's mom can be seen in a struggle with one of the men before he pushes her to the ground.

She was left at the scene and was not injured, according to police.

The car could be seen fleeing east bound on East 156th Street.

Two other men were in the car at the time of the kidnapping, police said.

Authorities described the vehicle as a beige-colored four-door sedan.

Sanchez is described as approximately 5'5" and 150 lbs with short black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).