17-year-old dies after high school band practice

A 17-year-old high school student died Monday night after suffering an apparent medical emergency during band practice.

She has not yet been identified. Authorities told ABC station WABC-TV the incoming senior was at band practice at Sachem East High School in Farmingville and later was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she died.

"It is with deep sorrow that the district has learned that an incoming senior at Sachem North High School tragically passed away last night," Superintendent Kenneth Graham said in a statement obtained by WABC. "We are currently not aware of the cause of death."

The death appears non-criminal in nature and a medical examiner will determine the exact cause, officials said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's family and friends during this difficult time," Graham said.