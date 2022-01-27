17-year-old fatally shot in chest near his high school: Philadelphia police

A 17-year-old boy has been gunned down in the middle of the afternoon near his Philadelphia high school in the latest act of gun violence in the city.

Christopher Braxton was found lying on a road with gunshot wound to his chest at about 2:54 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Braxton attended nearby Bartram High School, according to ABC Philadelphia station WPVI.

"He left around dismissal time, and shortly thereafter, not far from the school, is where he was shot in the chest," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

Braxton was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died at about 3:20 p.m., police said.

A motive still isn't known, Small said.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made, police said.

Philadelphia has been plagued by a growing epidemic of gun violence. Last year was Philadelphia's deadliest year on record with over 500 homicides.

Philadelphia city council member Kenyatta Johnson offered her condolences to Braxton's family on Wednesday. She said in a tweet, "My office is ready to offer any support requested by Bartram leadership."