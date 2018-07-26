17-year Milwaukee police veteran shot dead: 'Words cannot describe the sorrow and anger I feel'

A 17-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department was shot dead in the line of duty Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning.

"Words cannot describe the sorrow and anger I feel at this moment," said grieving Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

The shooting unfolded at about 5 p.m. local time when the officer, a member of the Milwaukee Police Department's special investigations division, checked on a suspect wanted on drug and gun violations, the Milwaukee Police said.

The suspect fired, leading to an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The officer, who has not yet been named, was struck and killed.

PHOTO: Milwaukee Police are on the scene of a critical incident where an officer was shot. Suspect is in custody. Media is to stage on 27th and North Ave for escort to 6:30 pm briefing location.Milwaukee Police/Twitter
Milwaukee Police are on the scene of a critical incident where an officer was shot. Suspect is in custody. Media is to stage on 27th and North Ave for escort to 6:30 pm briefing location.

The suspect, who was not shot, is in custody, police said. A weapon was recovered, police said.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel said his "heart aches for Milwaukee PD, the city, and the family and friends of an officer killed while executing a warrant."

"Warrant officers are the ‘tip of the spear’ in law enforcement; they are heroes, going after the most dangerous people in our communities," Schimel continued in a statement. "Today this city lost a truly brave hero and committed guardian of the city, and my prayers will be with all who knew him in the coming days."

