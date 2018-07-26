A 17-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department was shot dead in the line of duty Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning.

"Words cannot describe the sorrow and anger I feel at this moment," said grieving Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

The shooting unfolded at about 5 p.m. local time when the officer, a member of the Milwaukee Police Department's special investigations division, checked on a suspect wanted on drug and gun violations, the Milwaukee Police said.

WISN

WISN

The suspect fired, leading to an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The officer, who has not yet been named, was struck and killed.

Milwaukee Police/Twitter

The suspect, who was not shot, is in custody, police said. A weapon was recovered, police said.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel said his "heart aches for Milwaukee PD, the city, and the family and friends of an officer killed while executing a warrant."

"Warrant officers are the ‘tip of the spear’ in law enforcement; they are heroes, going after the most dangerous people in our communities," Schimel continued in a statement. "Today this city lost a truly brave hero and committed guardian of the city, and my prayers will be with all who knew him in the coming days."

