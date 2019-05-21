18 reported tornadoes in 4 states as flooding and severe storms head east

Across Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas on Monday there were 18 reported tornadoes among 124 damaging storm reports that also included grapefruit-sized hail in Texas.

Wind gusts exceeded 90 mph north of Oklahoma City as damage from strong storms was reported in western Oklahoma and southwestern Missouri.

A flash flood emergency was issued early Tuesday morning north of Tulsa when as much as 8 inches of rain fell. Flood alerts this morning stretch across seven states, from Texas to North Dakota.

On the back end of the system, snow is falling, including in areas south of Denver that saw 9 inches this morning. Parts of Interstate 70 were closed because of multiple accidents due to snow on Monday.

The massive storm that's ravaged the Plains is moving east today, with additional flash flooding and tornadoes possible in the mid-Mississippi Valley, from Little Rock into St. Louis. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

Over the next 24 to 48 hours, an additional half foot of rain is possible for parts of Missouri and Illinois.