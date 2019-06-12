Authorities have seized 188 dogs suspected of being neglected by their owners from one New Jersey home.

Detectives from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office and New Jersey State Police found the dogs inside a home and other buildings on a property in Kingwood Township on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Prosecutors did not release the identities of the owners, who had previously surrendered 30 dogs, authorities said. Animal cruelty charges are pending, prosecutors said.

St. Huberts Animal Welfare Center

The St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center and the Monmouth County SPCA assisted in retrieving the dogs from the home.

The dogs were living in squalor with limited human contact and limited to no veterinary care, the Monmouth County SPCA wrote on Facebook.

Many of the dogs are suffering from skin infections and parasites, and some are believed to be pregnant, the St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center wrote on Facebook.

"They’re frightened, but grateful," the facility wrote.

Both shelters are seeking donations to help care for the dogs.

Additional information was not immediately available.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.