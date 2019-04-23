The new docu-series “1969” weaves together rarely told stories from a summer that encapsulated the moon landing, Manson murders, Chappaquiddick scandal and Woodstock with that of Nixon’s first year in office, John Lennon’s Bed-Ins for Peace, FBI shootouts with black activists and the Stonewall Uprising.

The six-part series features gripping first-hand accounts of how these events came together at the same dizzying, chaotic time.

The premiere episode, "Moon Shot," includes accounts from the unsung women who helped make the moon landing possible. The following week’s episode, “The Girl in The Car,” tells the story of Mary Jo Kopechne, whom the powerful Sen. Ted Kennedy drove off a bridge after a party and left to die. Other episodes features accounts from Black Panthers, Charles Manson family women and organizers of Woodstock, which nearly became the Fyre Festival of 1969. These gripping stories are told by those who lived them, alongside contemporary influencers including Roots' Black Thought and celebrity LGBTQ activists Jazz Jennings and Laverne Cox.

EPISODE 1: 'Moon Shot' -- In July 1969, when Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins traveled to the moon and planted the American flag on the lunar surface, it brought the nation and the world together. Though the billions spent on the moon shot were controversial, especially among civil rights leaders, it would make America the world leader in technology.

Hugh Brown: In 1969, Hugh Brown was part of the Apollo 11 team that maintained communication between mission control and the Apollo spacecraft. Weeks before the historic launch, Hugh’s team detected Russian interference that put the mission at stake. Watch his story below:

Parrish Hirasaki: Many women worked behind-the-scenes and made pivotal contributions to the historic Apollo 11 mission. Parrish Hirasaki, a heat shield specialist for the Apollo program, was one of them. She shares her experiences overcoming the gender roles of the 1960s to work on the historic flight. Watch her story below:

John Hirasaki: After completing a nine-day mission, Apollo 11 successfully returned to Earth on July 24, 1969. John Hirasaki, a mechanical engineer with NASA, spent more than two weeks in quarantine with Armstrong, Aldrin, and Collins. Watch his story below:

TIMELINE OF MAJOR AND SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN 1969:

January 10

The Apollo 11 crew of Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins is announced.

January 12

Led Zeppelin releases its first album in the U.S.

January 12

The New York Jets upset the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III 16-7. Joe Namath is named MVP.

January 17

Black Panther Party members John Huggins and Bunchy Carter are gunned down during a meeting at UCLA.

January 20

Richard Nixon is sworn in as the 37th U.S. president.

January 25

Peace talks begin in Paris between the U.S. and North Vietnam.

January 28

A blowout on Union Oil's Platform A spills 80,000 to 100,000 barrels of crude oil off the coast of Santa Barbara County. The incident inspires the first Earth Day in 1970.

January 30

The Beatles give their final live performance on the roof of Apple Studios in London.

February 12

Opening statements begin in Sirhan Sirhan’s trial. He’s accused of killing Bobby Kennedy on June 6, 1968.

February 25

The Beatles begin recording "Abbey Road."

March 1

New York Yankee Mickey Mantle retires from baseball.

March 2

The Concorde – the world’s first supersonic passenger commercial plane – takes its first flight.

March 10

James Earl Ray confesses to killing Martin Luther King, Jr.

March 20

John Lennon and Yoko Ono marry.

March 25

John Lennon and Yoko Ono begin a week-long “bed-In for peace” at the Amsterdam Hilton Hotel.

April 2

Twenty-one Black Panther Party members are arrested on terrorism-related charges.

April 3

The U.S. announces the strategy of Vietnamization to gradually reduce American involvement in the war.

April 5

Large anti-Vietnam War protests take place across the U.S.

May 5

Norman Mailer wins the Pulitzer Prize for The Armies of the Night, which captures the 1967 anti-war march on the Pentagon.

May 10

The Battle of Hamburger Hill, one of the costliest battles for the U.S. in the war, begins.

May 15

A teenager known as “Robert R." dies in St. Louis, Missouri, from an unknown medical condition, which is confirmed in 1984 as the earliest confirmed case of HIV/AIDS in North America.

May 23

The Who releases the rock-opera, "Tommy."

May 25

"Midnight Cowboy" is released. The X-rated film later won an Oscar for Best Picture.

May 26

John Lennon and Yoko Ono hold a second “bed-in for peace” at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal.

May 27

The construction of Walt Disney World begins in Florida.

June 8

President Nixon announces the withdrawal of 25,000 troops from Vietnam.

June 18–22

Violent splinter group The Weathermen seize control of the Students for a Democratic Society’s national office.

June 20

200,000 people attend the Newport ‘69 music festival, at the time the largest-ever pop concert.

June 22

Actress Judy Garland dies at age 47.

June 23

Warren Burger is sworn in as chief justice of the Supreme Court, succeeding Earl Warren.

June 28

The Stonewall riots in New York City mark the start of the modern gay rights movement in the U.S.

July 4

The Atlanta International Pop Festival attracts 100,000 people to watch performers Janis Joplin, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Joe Cocker, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Led Zeppelin.

July 8

The U.S. begins its first troop withdrawals from Vietnam.

July 11

David Bowie releases the single “Space Oddity.”

July 14

The movie "Easy Rider" premieres.

July 16

Apollo 11 launches.

July 18

Sen. Ted Kennedy drives off a bridge on Chappaquiddick Island in Massachusetts. The accident kills Mary Jo Kopechne, a former aide to Sen. Bobby Kennedy.

July 18

John Fairfax becomes the first person to successfully row solo across an ocean.

July 19

“Footsteps on the Moon,” ABC’s 30-hour coverage of the moon landing, begins.

July 20

The Apollo Lunar Module lands on the moon.

July 21

Luna 15, an unmanned Soviet lunar probe, crashes on the moon.

July 21

Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to step foot on the moon.

July 24

Apollo 11 splashes down in the Pacific Ocean. The three astronauts begin their 21-day quarantine.

July 24

Boxing champion Muhammad Ali is convicted of draft evasion after refusing induction into the army.

July 25

Sen. Ted Kennedy pleads guilty to leaving the scene of an accident at Chappaquiddick and addresses the incident in a nationally televised address.

August 8-9

Members of the Manson Family murder actress Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski and Abigail Folger, heiress to the Folger coffee fortune.

August 10

Members of the Manson Family murder Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary.

August 13

A ticker-tape parade is held in New York City for the Apollo 11 astronauts.

August 15-18

The Woodstock music festival opens, attracting more than 400,000 concertgoers.

September 2

The first automated teller machine is installed in Rockville Center, New York.

September 6

“The Brady Bunch” premieres on ABC.

September 23

"Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" premieres.

September 24

The Chicago Eight trial begins. Defendants are charged with conspiring to riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

October 9–12

The Weathermen lead small, violent protests of the Chicago Eight trial in what become known as the “Days of Rage.”

October 12

Charles Manson is arrested. Murder charges come later.

October 15

The Moratorium to End the War in Vietnam hold massive demonstrations across the U.S. believed to be the country’s largest in history.

October 16

The New York Mets defeat the Baltimore Orioles in five games to win the World Series in one of the greatest sports upsets of all-time.

October 29

Bobby Seale is bound and gagged in the courtroom of the Chicago Eight trial. Protests erupt outside the courthouse and the judge declares a mistrial, ordering Seale to be tried alone. The Chicago Eight becomes the Chicago Seven.

November 3

Nixon addresses the nation on the war in Vietnam in what becomes known as his “Silent Majority” speech.

November 12

Seymour Hersh exposes the 1968 massacre at My Lai.

November 24

Lt. William Calley is charged with multiple counts of premeditated murder in the My Lai massacre.

December 4

Police raid the Black Panther Party’s Chicago headquarters killing Fred Hampton, chairman of the BPP Illinois chapter.

December 6

Four people die at the Altamont music festival, one of whom is stabbed during a Rolling Stones performance.

December 8

Police raid the Black Panther Party’s Los Angeles headquarters in a shootout that lasts five hours.

December 8

Manson Family members are indicted in the Tate-LaBianca murders.