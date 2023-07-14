2 boys found dead after swimming in lake

Two other boys were rescued, according to officials.

Two boys were found dead following a search of an Oklahoma City lake located near a dam after they and two other boys were caught in the turbulent waters while swimming, local fire officials said.

Rescuers search for two boys swept away by strong currents on July 10, 2023, when the dam gates opened at Lake Overholser, in Oklahoma City. KOCO

Firefighters deployed boats after receiving a call around 5:30 p.m. Monday about boys in need of rescue near the back side of Lake Overholser’s dam, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Two boys were found trapped on a concrete ledge that connects to the backside of the dam, fire officials said. The boys said they were fishing with two younger boys when they decided to enter the water, according to the fire department.

The younger boys were pulled under by the turbulent waters, the fire department said.

First responders launched six boats, a drone and a helicopter to find the missing boys.

One of the boys' bodies was found at 8:15 p.m. roughly 800 feet downstream, according to the fire department. The second victim's body was found four hours later roughly 2,800 feet downstream, according to officials.

While fishing, boating and use of other watercraft are permitted at Lake Overholser, swimming is prohibited, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife.