2 Greek organizations at Chico State under investigation due to hazing allegations

The news comes after a fraternity at the school was suspended.

Two Greek organizations at a California state university are under investigation due to hazing allegations after a third was suspended following a hazing probe, school officials said.

The Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the Lambda Sigma Gamma sorority at Chico State are both under investigation for alleged hazing violations, a school spokesperson confirmed to ABC News on Friday.

"Because these investigations are open and active, the University is not able to release further details at this time," the spokesperson, Andrew Staples, said.

The news comes after the university announced earlier this week that its Delta Chi fraternity was ceasing operations following a hazing investigation.

The national office of the Delta Chi Fraternity said it became aware of "hazing and alcohol violations" on March 27. It revoked the charter of the school's chapter days later following an investigation by Chico State's Office of Student Conduct, Rights, and Responsibilities that "corroborated allegations of hazing," the school said.

"The national organization of Delta Chi is adamant that hazing, the misuse of alcohol, and putting the health and safety of any person at risk have no place in the Fraternity," Karl Grindel, executive director and CEO of the Delta Chi Fraternity, said in a statement.

The chapter cannot apply for reinstatement for at least five years, the school said.

The alleged hazing involved alcohol and "directing new members to participate in involuntary physical activity and exercise," Staples said.

Chico State has a zero-tolerance policy on hazing.

Greek life was temporarily suspended at the university in 2012 following the alcohol-related death of Mason Sumnicht, Redding, California, ABC affiliate KRCR reported at the time.

In 2005, Chico State student Matthew Carrington died from water intoxication in a hazing incident.