2 indicted for separate alleged threats to judges, DOJ says

The Justice Department on Tuesday announced two separate indictments out of Texas for individuals accused of leveling death threats against federal judges.

In one case, a Florida woman was charged with allegedly threatening Texas district judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, the judge who earlier this year suspended approval of the abortion drug Mifepristone, the DOJ said.

"According to the indictment, [Alice Marie] Pence allegedly made a phone call in which she threatened to kill a U.S. District Judge with intent to impede, intimidate and interfere with the performance of his official duties," the Justice Department said.

Matthew Kacsmaryk, deputy counsel for the First Liberty Institute, answers questions during his nomination hearing by the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary in Washington, U.S. Dec. 13, 2017 in a still image from video. Reuters

Pence, 67, is expected to make her initial appearance on Nov. 22 and did not immediately have an attorney listed as representing her.

She would face a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

In a separate case, a prisoner in Texas was charged with allegedly mailing a letter to another district judge in Lubbock, who was not identified in court records.

Daniel Ray Garcia, 44, made an initial appearance on the charge last week. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Garcia would face a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.