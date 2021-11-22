More than 20 injured after car drives into Christmas parade in Wisconsin: Police

Police have recovered a vehicle allegedly associated with the incident.

More than 20 people were injured when a car sped into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday, police said.

At 4:39 p.m. local time, a red SUV drove into the town's Christmas parade, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said at a press conference Sunday evening.

The police department has recovered a vehicle allegedly associated with the incident and investigators are looking into a possible person of interest.

"The FBI Milwaukee field office is aware of the reporting of an incident in Waukesha. The local and state authorities are leading the response," an FBI spokesperson told ABC News.

Victims have been transported to hospitals via ambulances, police officers and family members, Thompson said.

The Waukesha Police Department sent an emergency alert Sunday night saying: "If you are within a 1/2 mile radius of the 5 points downtown, shelter in place now. Wait for an all clear message."

"Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act," Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote on Twitter. "I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quicklyto help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information."

The investigation is ongoing.