Authorities in Wisconsin have charged a 21-year-old man with kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents.

The suspect was identified by authorities Friday as Jake Thomas Patterson of Gordon, Wisconsin, the same town where Jayme was found alive the day before by a woman walking her dog.

Closs was reported missing on Oct. 15 after her parents were found shot to death in their home in rural Barron, Wisconsin, about an hour's drive south of where she was located.

The woman who found the teen -- who asked that her name not be used -- walked her to the nearby home in Gordon.

Authorities are still trying to find out what happened to Closs during the 88 days she was missing.

It is unclear if the suspect knew Jayme or her family before she was kidnapped.

Patterson does not have a criminal history. Authorities are not searching for any additional suspects, authorities said.

ABC News

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.