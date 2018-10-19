Sheriff gets over 1,000 tips as mysterious search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs continues for 5th day

Oct 19, 2018, 2:06 PM ET
PHOTO: Jayme Closs in an undated photo provided by Barron County, Wis., Sheriffs Department. Closs, a missing teenage girl, could be in danger after two adults were found dead at a home in Barron, Wis., on Oct. 15, 2018.Barron County Sheriff's Department via AP
Wisconsin authorities searching for missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs are now asking the public for information about her parents, who were shot dead in their home before they say Jayme was abducted.

"We are hopeful to learn more about the Closs family to help bring Jayme home," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement Friday. "If you spent time with members of the Closs family recently, or if you have ever had a misunderstanding with members of the Closs family, or know someone who has, please call the tipline."

The mysterious investigation began Monday when the bodies of Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, were found shot dead at their home in rural Barron.

PHOTO: Authorities at the home of James and Denise Closs, found dead on Monday in Barron, Wisconsin. Their 13 year-old daughter Jayme Closs was missing.ABC News
Jayme was believed to be home at the time of the shootings and was then taken from her home by an unknown person, authorities said.

PHOTO: Jayme Closs in an undated photo provided by Barron County, Wis., Sheriffs Department. Closs, a missing teenage girl, could be in danger after two adults were found dead at a home in Barron, Wis., on Oct. 15, 2018.Barron County Sheriffs Dept. via AP
Someone dialed 911 from the house but no one spoke on the call. When police responded, Jayme was gone.

Since Monday authorities have received over 1,000 tips and conducted hundreds of interviews in the search for Jayme, Fitzgerald said Friday.

The sheriff also said he's encouraging people to recall if their friends or family changed behavior earlier in the week, saying, "People may act differently shortly after committing a violent act."

Fitzgerald said the public should be mindful of someone who missed work suddenly; missed scheduled appointments; suddenly left town without a reasonable explanation; changed appearance; is acting anxious, nervous, or irritable; or is paying an unusual amount of interest -- either too much or too little -- to the progress of the Closs investigation.

PHOTO: An undated photo of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs of Barron, Wisconsin.Barron County Sheriffs Office
It's unclear if the attack was random or targeted, the sheriff said.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Jayme. Anyone with information is asked to the tip line at 855-744-3879.

PHOTO: An undated photo of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs of Barron, Wisconsin.Barron County Sheriffs Office
