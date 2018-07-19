22-year-old scout leader drowns after saving boy from pond, police say

A 22-year-old scout leader died Wednesday after pushing a boy to safety at a pond in Utah, according to authorities.

The scout leader had been assisting a scout who was struggling in the water, the Salem City Police Department said in a press release. The leader was able to push the boy to safety but then went under the water and never resurfaced, police said.

First responders, including a diver and fire personnel, were on the scene "within a matter of minutes," Salem City Chief of Police told ABC Salt Lake City affiliate KTVX.

The pond water was so murky that searchers could only see "a couple of feet below" from the surface, James said.

Search and rescue crews located the man about 50 minutes later in 12 feet of water, according to authorities. He was transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities did not reveal how old the scout was or the name of the man who died.

The scout group was working on swimming techniques for their next scouting rank, KTVX reported.

Further details were not immediately available.