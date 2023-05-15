At least 3 civilians dead, 2 cops injured in New Mexico shooting: Police

The suspect was shot and killed by police.

At least three civilians were killed and two officers were hospitalized after a suspect opened fire in Farmington, New Mexico, before officers shot and killed the alleged gunman, police said Monday.

The Farmington Police Department said that there were "multiple civilian victims" of the shooting, but didn't have immediate details about their conditions.

The two officers who were wounded, one from the Farmington Police Department and one from New Mexico State Police, were taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center and listed in stable condition, police said.

Investigators said the suspect's identity was not yet known. There are no other known threats at this time, according to police.

Scene of a shooting in Farmington, N.M., May 15, 2023. Larry Jacquez

The Farmington Police Department, New Mexico State Police and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene and are still investigating.

The Farmington Municipal School District issued an alert on its Facebook page stating that Apache and McKinley elementary schools, Central Kitchen and the CATE Center were under lockdown until further notice. Officials said all of the children and staff were safe.

At 1:05 p.m. local time, the lockdown was lifted and the students were planned to be released, according to the school district.

Farmington is located in northern New Mexico, only about 15 miles south of the Colorado border.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.