3 dead in Illinois home invasion, police say

Two adults and a juvenile were killed in a home invasion on Sunday night in Illinois, police said.

Bolingbrook Police said they responded to a report of a home invasion at 8:15 p.m. to find four individuals with gunshot wounds.

A man, woman and child were killed, police said. An additional adult woman was shot and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said.

Later Sunday evening, Bolingbrook Police reported that they had located and detained a suspect in the shooting.

“Our patrol officers and investigators are working diligently on all potential leads and evidence at this time,” Bolingbrook Police wrote in their most recent statement.

Bolingbrook is a suburb roughly 30 miles from Chicago with more than 73,000 residents, according to Census data. One of the wealthiest cities in the Midwest, Bolingbrook has a median household income of $97,371 and a median home value of $242,600.

