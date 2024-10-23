Flying taxis moving closer to taking off in the US

ABC News’ Sam Sweeney has the latest on how electric-powered aircrafts will operate and how pilots will be trained to fly them.

October 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live