3 Marines found dead in vehicle in North Carolina identified

The Marine Corps has identified the three Marines who were found dead inside a vehicle in North Carolina over the weekend.

Camp Lejeune identified the men as Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Merax C. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ivan R. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida and Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call at 9 a.m. on Sunday to look into a report of a missing person.

During their investigation authorities discovered the bodies of the three men inside a car at a Speedway convenience store in Hampstead, North Carolina, Pender County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Tuesday.

"My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, said in a press release. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Signage marks the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base outside Jacksonville, N.C., April 29, 2022. Three men who were found dead over the weekend at an eastern North Carolina gas station have been identified as Marine lance corporals stationed nearby at Camp Lejeune, the U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Allen G. Breed/AP, FILE

Garcia entered active duty in July 2019, Dockery in June 2020 and Kaltenberg in May 2021, according to the Marine Corps.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for additional information.

Sgt. Chester Ward of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said the department had received a missing person report for one of the three Marines, but he declined to share details. No drugs were found in the vehicle, he said.

“We do not suspect anything as far as foul play in that matter,” Sgt. Chester Ward of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press.