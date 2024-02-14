All three suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

3 DC police officers shot while trying to serve arrest warrant; suspect barricaded, firing shots: Police

Three police officers were shot in Washington, D.C., while trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home Wednesday morning, and the suspect is still barricaded and opening fire, according to D.C. police.

All three officers suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters. A fourth officer was also injured but was not shot, Smith said.

Several police officers were shot in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2024. WJLA

The incident unfolded around 7:30 a.m. when officers responded to a home to try to serve an arrest warrant for cruelty to animals, Smith said.

Officers tried to make contact with the individual inside the home, but the individual refused to go outside, the chief said. Officers then tried to go inside the home and the suspect then fired at them, Smith said.

The suspect remains barricaded and is continuing to fire shots, Smith said.

Several police officers were shot in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2024. WJLA

Several police officers were shot in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2024. WJLA

It's not clear if any other people are inside the suspect's home, she said.

Several schools in the area are on lockdown, according to law enforcement sources.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have responded to the scene.

Several police officers were shot in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2024. WJLA

Several police officers were shot in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2024. WJLA

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.