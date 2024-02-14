Shooting reported in Kansas City after Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Police said they're working to determine the number of shooting victims.

Police are responding to a shooting near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, where revelers gathered to celebrate with a parade and rally for the Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

Two armed people have been detained, according to Kansas City police.

"We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims," police said. "Many of you have footage of many officers securing union station, they are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside union station and expedite care of those injured."

Police said they're working to determine the number of shooting victims.

Officers said they're working to release everyone from inside Union Station.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.