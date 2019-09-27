300 prospective jurors to be questioned ahead of Capital Gazette newspaper shooting trial

Sep 27, 2019, 9:40 AM ET
PHOTO: Police respond to a shooting at the offices of the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper, in Annapolis, Md., June 28, 2018.PlaySaul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
Hundreds of prospective jurors are headed to a Maryland courthouse Friday as jury selection begins in the trial of the suspected Capital Gazette newspaper gunman.

On June 28, 2018, four journalists -- Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara -- and a sales assistant -- Rebecca Smith -- were gunned down at The Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis in what became the largest killing of journalists in U.S. history.

PHOTO: Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of The Capital Gazette near the scene of a shooting at the newspapers office, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Patrick Semansky/AP, FILE
The suspected gunman, Jarrod Ramos, allegedly had a long grudge against the newspaper.

Ramos, 39, facing charges including five counts of murder, has pleaded not criminally responsible -- Maryland's version of the insanity defense, reported The Capital Gazette.

PHOTO: Police respond to a shooting at the offices of the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper, in Annapolis, Md., June 28, 2018. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
Three hundred potential jurors will begin the selection process Friday, filling out questionnaires in one of the most high profile trial's in the area, according to The Associated Press.

PHOTO: Police tape blocks access from a street leading to the building complex where The Capital Gazette is located in Annapolis, Md., June 29, 2018. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
Three days of jury selection is expected to start on Oct. 30.