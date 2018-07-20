$30K reward offered in mysterious campground killing of 'selfless' young dad

Jul 20, 2018, 9:07 AM ET
PHOTO: Tristan Beaudette, who was shot dead at Malibu Creek State Park June 22, 2018, is seen in this undated family photo.PlayBeaudette Family
Nearly a month has gone by since a Southern California man was mysteriously shot dead while camping with his two young daughters.

Now, authorities are offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Tristan Beaudette's killer, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Beaudette, 35, was gunned down just before 5 a.m. on June 22 at Malibu Creek State Park, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office and Department Medical Examiner said. No one else was injured, the sheriff's office said.

Beaudette died in front of his 2-year-old and 4-year-old daughters inside their tent, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV.

Other shootings have been reported at the park, according to KABC.

As authorities work to track down the killer, the shooting has left the young dad's family "heartbroken."

"The grief and trauma this loss has caused our close-knit family is indescribable," Beaudette's family said in a statement.

"Tristan was universally admired by his friends and family. A scientist who loved cooking and microbrews, Tristan was happiest out in nature, and spent every chance he could hiking, biking, snowboarding and camping with his family," the statement said.

It continued, "Married to his high school sweetheart, Tristan was a supportive and generous husband, a full partner in every sense of the word. His selfless devotion to his children came naturally, and Tristan found true joy in all aspects of being a father."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

