Dad mysteriously shot dead while camping with his 2 young kids

A man was mysteriously shot dead while at a Southern California campsite with his two young daughters, leaving homicide detectives searching for answers.

No arrests have been made in the wake of the Friday morning killing of Tristan Beaudette at Malibu Creek State Park, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office and Department Medical Examiner said Monday.

Beaudette, 35, died in front of his 2-year-old and 4-year-old daughters inside the tent, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV. His wife wasn't on the camping trip because she was studying for an exam, KABC reported.

The shooting was reported at about 4:45 a.m. and responding officers found the victim shot at least once in his upper torso, the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

No one else was injured, the sheriff's office said.

There's no known motive. Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Other shootings have been reported at Malibu Creek State Park, according to KABC.

A woman said she was camping there in January 2017 when she heard a loud noise in the middle of the night, and then found a bullet hole in her car, KABC reported.

A man was also reportedly shot there in 2016, KABC said.