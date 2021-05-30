32-year-old deputy dies of COVID-19: 'His whole life was ahead of him'

COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 591,000 Americans and counting.

Each week ABC News is spotlighting several Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19. This week, we're highlighting a restaurant owner, a young deputy and a dedicated math teacher.

Catherine Brundidge

Catherine Brundidge, 61, owner of the Lily B. Rose restaurant in Phenix City, Alabama, died on April 21, 2021.

The Phenix City native is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild, her obituary said.

Brundidge opened the restaurant about 10 years ago and her family helps run it, ABC affiliate WTVM reported. Brundidge named the eatery after her deceased siblings: Lily, Eddie B. and Rose, WTVM said.

Alexander Gwosdz

Alexander Gwosdz, a 9-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Texas, died on April 22, 2021.

The patrol deputy was 32 years old.

"We are devastated and saddened by another loss of life and reminded again of the dangers of this terrible virus," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "Deputy Gwosdz loved his job. He came from a law enforcement family; his father is a retired Sheriff’s Office deputy and our brother in blue."

"His whole life was ahead of him," Gonzalez said.

Ken Stanley

Ken Stanley, a middle school math teacher in North Carolina, died on Jan. 30, 2021, the school said.

"For 15 years, he has been more than a teacher to students and staff. He has been a loyal friend, dedicated coach, great listener, and trusted mentor," Union Academy Charter School said in a statement. "We can all honor his legacy by supporting one another and showing kindness to those around us just as Mr. Stanley taught us."

"He had a knack for making everyone feel they were the most special person to him -- and they were," teacher Beth Rushing told ABC affiliate WSOC. "He was a model to others for being a dad, a parent, a teacher, a friend, and a loved one. Ken did so many things to help others without needing or wanting credit."

