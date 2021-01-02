Snapshots of some of the lives lost to COVID-19 in the US More than 333,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Those we've lost come from all backgrounds and include the very people -- first responders and medical staff -- who have been working so diligently and selflessly to stem the tide of the infection and care for the sick. But the virus has also highlighted the disparities in the U.S. -- taking a disproportionate toll on communities of color, the elderly and the poor.

Here's a look at some of the lives lost:

Update: Jan. 2

Evelyn Ford

New York City EMT Evelyn Ford, 58, died on Dec. 22.

During her 27-year career, she was a "mentor to hundreds," the FDNY said.

"She was a professional medical provider who responded to help those in need on countless calls, and she was a calm voice during major emergencies ensuring New Yorkers received the urgent care they needed," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. "Our entire Department mourns her loss.”

Ford is survived by her four children.

John Krol

John Krol, a teacher at Swift Creek Middle School in North Carolina, died on Dec. 20, reported local station WNCN.

He spent 17 years in the classroom, teaching math, science and social studies.

Krol, a husband and father of five boys, was also the middle school's football and baseball coach, WNCN said.

Keith Williams

Keith Williams, a school resource officer in Washington, D.C., served the Metropolitan Police Department for 31 years.

He died on June 4 at the age of 53, The Washington Post reported.

Williams was an elementary school custodian before joining the D.C. police, and he spent much of his career mentoring students, the Post reported.

“Whether on the foot beat or in a hallway at school, he made it his business to know every person, whether it was the local store owner or a teacher,” Police Chief Peter Newsham said at his funeral, according to the Post. "He took medication to elderly members of the community when they couldn’t get to the drugstore. He checked in on schools, he coached basketball and helped in the cafeteria at lunch," Nesham said. "He was the kind of dedicated police officer that each community wants.”

Williams leaves behind his wife of 27 years. They raised two daughters and five sons.

