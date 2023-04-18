4 found dead at Maine home, 3 shot on interstate in connected incidents: Police

A person of interest has been detained, Maine State Police said.

Three drivers were shot on a Maine interstate on Tuesday shortly after four people were found dead in a nearby home in what police are calling connected incidents.

A person of interest has been detained, Maine State Police said, adding that there's no threat to the public.

Four people were first found dead inside a home in Bowdoin, and a short time later, around 10:30 a.m., three people were shot while driving south on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, police said.

Maine State Police said a shooting on Interstate 295 was tied to four bodies found in a home in Bowdoin, April 18, 2023. WMTW

The interstate victims have been hospitalized. One person is in critical condition, police said.

The cause and manner of death for the four people found dead in Bowdoin have not yet been determined, according to police.

Yarmouth is about 25 miles south of Bowdoin.