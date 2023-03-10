4 people miraculously survive after medical helicopter crash

While there was no fire, the helicopter sustained "severe damage."

Four people are alive after a medical helicopter that was transporting a patient crashed in Macon County, North Carolina, on Thursday evening, according to Warren Cabe, Director of Macon County Emergency Services.

Three crew members were transporting a patient from a medical facility in Murphy, North Carolina, to Mission Hospital in Asheville when it crashed in Burningtown at around 7 p.m., according to Director Cabe.

Three of the people on board were transported to Mission Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, Cabe said. One other person on board was transported to Angel Medical Center in Franklin, North Carolina.

While there was no fire, the helicopter sustained "severe damage," said Cabe.

Four people are alive after a medical helicopter that was transporting a patient crashed in Macon County, North Carolina, on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Facebook / Macon County North Carolina 911

A section of Middle Burningtown Road will be closed until at least late day on Friday as investigators sift through the wreckage and work to determine the cause of the accident, authorities confirmed.

The Erlanger Health System spokesperson said only preliminary details were available but that this is the first crash in the LIFE FORCE program's 34-year history, according to ABC News' Asheville affiliate WLOS.

According to LIFE FORCE Air Medical, the company began operating out of Andrews, North Carolina, in August 201 when it opened a base at the Western North Carolina Airport, WLOS said. LIFE FORCE operates two air-bus helicopters out of the base.

Authorities will continue processing the scene on Friday to determine the cause of the accident and the investigation is ongoing.