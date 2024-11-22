5 bear cubs released back into the wild in Colorado after rehabilitation

Two sets of rehabilitated bear cubs, five in total, were released into two different locations outside of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, on Wednesday, wildlife officials said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the bears were orphaned this summer in mid-July near Durango, Colorado.

John Livingston, the Southwest Region public information officer for CPW, told ABC News the mother of one set of three cubs was found entering a home in the Durango area and because of their policy they had to euthanize the mother bear.

Because the cubs did not enter the home, officers captured them, assessed their health, and thought it would be in their best interest and best chance at survival if they went to the rehab facility, Livingston said.

The other set of two cubs were found in separate incidents.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) released two sets of rehabilitated bear cubs — five total — in two different locations outside of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, on Nov. 20, 2024. Colorado Parks and Wildlife - Durango/Facebook

The cubs were brought to Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, where officials focused on growing and socializing the cubs with other bears.

Extreme care is taken at Frisco Creek to keep the bears wild, according to CPW.

The bears never see a person feeding them and no talking is allowed near bear pens, CPW says. In addition, the cubs are on a "feed diet" which prioritizes their growth and health -- they also eat berries and fish from a hatchery.

According to CPW's tracking devices, on previous releases the cubs often den together in the winter and go their separate ways in the spring. And they often pick locations where the cubs have a high chance of not returning back as conflict bears or roadkill, CPW explained.

In a video captured by CPW, the bears usually sprint away back into the wild, showing their natural fear of humans.

Livingston added that it's important that the cubs maintain their natural fear of humans and be provided a safe environment to then return to the wild.

"Our officers deeply care about our wildlife here in Colorado and trying to give those animals a second opportunity," Livingston said. "It's a great opportunity to, you know, help these animals out."