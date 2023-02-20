1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at New Orleans parade before Mardi Gras

A suspect was arrested and two weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.

Five people were shot, one fatally, at the Krewe of Bacchus Parade in New Orleans Sunday evening, Police Chief Deputy Hans Ganthier said.

Of the five victims, three are male and two are female, Ganthier told reporters at a press conference. One of the victims is a juvenile.

Police officers work on the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, Feb. 19, 2023. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Police officers collect evidence at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, Feb. 19, 2023. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

The New Orleans Police Department said a male victim died from his injuries after being transported to a local hospital. The other four victims, including the juvenile, were also transported to hospitals and were in stable condition, he said.

A suspect was arrested and two weapons were recovered at the scene, Ganthier said. Authorities said they were determining whether others had fired shots.

