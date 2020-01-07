Blinding sun may have caused massive 30-car crash on Maine interstate
At least one person was seriously injured.
Blinding sun may have caused a massive crash involving about 30 cars on a Maine interstate Tuesday morning, state authorities said.
The chain reaction accident was on Interstate 95 in Carmel.
Some people were injured, including one person who was hurt seriously and transported to a hospital via helicopter, said Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
The crash has closed the northbound lanes of the interstate, stranding several hundred drivers, said McCausland.
A team of troopers and a fleet of wreckers have responded to help clear wrecked cars from the roadway.
Initial reports say blinding sun may have caused the first crash at about 7:45 a.m., before other cars collided in a chain reaction, said McCausland.
It's also possible that the interstate was coated in a thin layer of ice. The temperature was near zero and a light snow shower moved through the area shortly before the crash.
ABC News' Max Golembo contributed to this report.