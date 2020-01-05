At least 5 dead, 60 injured in massive Pennsylvania Turnpike pileup The crash involved a tour bus headed from New York to Ohio, officials said.

At least five people were killed and 60 were injured early Sunday in a massive pileup on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that involved a tour bus headed from New York City to Ohio, officials said.

The chain-reaction crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on the turnpike near New Stanton, about 35 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, officials said.

Carl DeFebo, director of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, confirmed to ABC News the number of deaths and injuries in the pileup.

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township, Jan. 5, 2020. WTAE

Officials said weather could have been a factor in the wreck. At the time of the crash, temperatures were just below freezing with fog and intermittent light snow.

The crash closed the turnpike in both directions, DeFebo said.

At least 25 patients, ranging from age 7 to 52, were being treated at Excela Health Frick Hospital in nearby Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, according to hospital officials. Two of the victims were transferred to the hospital's trauma center, officials said.

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township, Jan. 5, 2020. George Bady

Nine of the hospitalized patients are under the age of 18, according to Excela Health officials.

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township, Jan. 5, 2020. George Bady

Aerial video shot by ABC affiliate station WTAE in Pittsburgh showed the tour bus on its side surrounded by three wrecked tractor-trailers rigs, including a FedEx truck with its trailer split open and packages spilling onto the roadway.

Multiple victims were reported trapped in vehicles, including the overturned bus, and had to be rescued, authorities said.

The discount bus company Ohio Coach confirmed to ABC News that one of its buses traveling from New York City to Columbus, Ohio, was involved in the crash, but released no further details.

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township, Jan. 5, 2020. WTAE

The pileup comes just two weeks after more than 50 people were injured in a 69-vehicle crash Interstate 64 near Williamsburg, Virginia. Heavy fog and an ice-slickened highway contributed to the Dec. 22 wreck, officials said.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway and Benjamin Stein contributed to this report.