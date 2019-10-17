Over 500,000 without power as Nor'easter hammers New England

Over half a million people are in the dark across New England Thursday morning after a powerful Nor'easter struck overnight, bringing heavy rain, flooding and violent winds.

The Nor’easter went through a meteorological process called bombogenesis overnight, now making it a bomb cyclone.

In the coastal Massachusetts town of Duxbury, Fire Capt. Rob Reardon told ABC News, "This whole town got hit pretty hard. You can tell by just the amount of trees, the wires, the damage to houses."

"Roads are blocked, schools are shut down because school buses can't access these streets at all," Reardon said. "We're having a difficult time trying to get to calls from one side of town to the other."

"Luckily no injuries," he added.

Over 500,000 customers were without power early Thursday across five states: Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

"Our biggest concern is as people wake up... they see wires down and they go and touch them," Reardon said. "If you see wires, we don't know if they're energized or not, so please call us."

As the Nor'easter hammered the New England coast Wednesday night, the pounding wind gusts reached 90 mph on Cape Cod in Provincetown, and 70 mph in Boston.

Fairhaven, Mass Wind Damage Photos near where the 88 MPH gust occurred in the West Island portion of Fairhaven. Photos by: Geoff Haworth #mawx pic.twitter.com/TfPO1ptpmg — NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) October 17, 2019

On Long Island, winds gusted up to 54 mph and in Greenwich, Connecticut, winds reached 52 mph.

Brunt of the storm next 4 hours. Rainfall rate at least 1"/hour right now. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/CBuMibAwPp — Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) October 16, 2019

The most rainfall was in upstate New York, where some areas north of Albany saw up to 5 inches.

New London, Connecticut, saw 3 to 4 inches of rain, stranding people in cars. One person had to be rescued from a basement apartment, firefighters said.

The heaviest rain has left Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston, and is now hitting northern New York state and northern New England.

But strong wind gusts will be a major threat to D.C., New York City and Boston Thursday with winds forecast to reach more than 50 mph.

Northern New York and into Maine could see up to 3 more inches of rain Thursday.

Flooding is possible in northern New England Thursday morning and early afternoon.

ABC News' Whit Johnson and Will Gretsky contributed to this report.