6th officer involved in Tyre Nichols' death relieved of duty

Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill, a sixth officer involved in the Tyre Nichols traffic stop, has been relieved of duty during an ongoing investigation, according to Memphis police.

Hemphill, who is white, has not been fired or charged. Hemphill "was relieved when the other officers were relieved," a Memphis police spokesperson said.

Five officers, who are all Black, were fired and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Nichols' beating at a Jan. 7 traffic stop. Nichols, 29, died three days later.

An undated photo of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police. Kris Volker

Hemphill's attorney, Lee Gerald, said earlier that Hemphill was the third officer at Nichols' initial traffic stop. The first body camera footage released was from Hemphill.

"As per departmental regulations Officer Hemphill activated his bodycam," Gerald said earlier in a statement. "He was never present at the second scene. He is cooperating with officials in this investigation."

Nichols' stepfather, Rodney Wells, told ABC News Live on Friday night that he thinks "everyone [who] was active in the whole scene ... should be charged."

Hemphill was hired by the department in 2018.