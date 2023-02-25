At least 8 people stabbed after 'large fight' breaks out at Oklahoma City nightclub: Police

Two of the victims are in critical condition, police said.

At least eight people were stabbed, including two who were critically wounded, after a "large fight" broke out at an Oklahoma nightclub early Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. local time in Oklahoma City's Bricktown district, at the Pink Parrot Cantina, police said.

"Several police officers were posted outside the club as part of security protocols and saw the fight occurring with several injured people exiting the club, onto the sidewalk," the Oklahoma City Police Department said in a statement.

Officers saw two people with what appeared to be serious stab wounds "bleeding profusely," police said. They applied tourniquets and directed pressure to stop the loss of blood.

So far, eight people appear to have been stabbed in the fight, two of whom are in critical condition, police said Saturday. Six victims suffered minor injuries.

"There have been no arrests made and it is unclear what caused the fight to break out," police said.

A weapon has not been recovered, an Oklahoma City police spokesperson told ABC News.

A phone number listed for the Pink Parrot Cantina was not in service.

A man working as a valet nearby saw the chaos unfold outside the club.

"I was about to pull into the garage. Right when I was about to turn in, I just see everybody started running across the street over here," Ben Dominguez told ABC Oklahoma City affiliate KOCO.

Dominguez said he saw a woman getting carried by two people and believes she may have been one of the stabbing victims.

"You just see people start scattering and running down that way, that way, across the street," he told the station.